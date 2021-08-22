Connect with us

Kip Keino Classic Continental Gold Tour Meet Director Barnaba Korir. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

Athletics

Olympic stars expected to grace second edition of Kip Keino Classic

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 22 – Organizers have confirmed that several stars from the Tokyo Olympic Games will grace the second edition of the Kip Keino Classic, a meet of the World Athletics Continental Gold Tour, scheduled for September 18 in Nairobi.

This year’s event has been moved from Nyayo National Stadium to the Moi Sports Centre Kasarani.

“We wanted to use Kasarani because most facilities will still be intact after the World Under-20 Championships. We are also talking to the Government to see if they can allow us to have some fans, maybe 20,000 because we were allowed 3,000 at last year’s event,”Meet Director Barnaba Korir said.

He added; “We expect to have a very good field of athletes. Already I have so many requests from athletes who were at the Olympics, some who won medals to come and compete here. I am hopeful we will have a strong presence in Nairobi,” said Korir.

World Athletics CEO Jon Ridgeon says he is excited to see the Kip Keino Classic come alive again.

“We have seen the athletics love that Kenyans have and having these events hosted here is huge and good for the sport,” he said.

Meanwhile, Moray Moraa who competed at the Tokyo Olympics and finished third in the semi-final of the 800m has confirmed she will compete at the Kip Classic and has called on more athletes to come and race in Kenya.

“We have a beautiful country and our people love athletics. I want to ask all athletes to come down to Nairobi and enjoy the Kip Keino Classic,” said Moraa.

In this article:
