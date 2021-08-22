Connect with us

Zenah Cheptoo leading. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

Athletics

Kenya’s Zena Cheptoo wins 5,000m silver after Uganda’s Chesang, Ethiopia’s Wudu are DQd

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 22 -Kenya’s Zena Cheptoo clinched  World Athletics Under-20 Championship silver on Sunday after Ethiopia’s Melknat Wudu and Uganda’s Prisca Chesang were disqualified in the final for lane infringement.

Cheptoo had finished fourth in the race with Chesang coming home third and Wudu second, and benefited from the video review decision to earn Kenya’s 16th medal at the Games.

Cheptoo timed 3:17.88 while Ethiopia’s Mizan Alem who clocked 3:13.12 won the race for gold. Spain’s Carla Dominguez won a rare bronze, courtesy of the two disqualifications.

