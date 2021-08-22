Heart of gold: Kenya’s Olympian Mary Moraa donates to Burundian who ran with rubber shoes at World U20

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 22 – Kindness is a language in which the deaf can hear and the blind can see, so goes a famous adage.

Kenya’s 800m Olympian and 2017 World Under-18 silver medalist Mary Moraa displayed an utmost act of kindness after donating equipment to Burundian athlete Jeanine Keazimana who competed with rubber shoes in the 3,000m final at the World Athletics Under-20 Championships on Thursday.

Keazimana finished 10th in the race won by Kenya’s Teresia Muthoni, not because she was devoid of talent but because she lacked proper apparel.

She ran in rubber shoes, not ideal for a tartan track and did not have proper running kit. Burundian athlete Jeanine Keazimana

“We were watching the race from the stands and I felt really bad seeing her fall almost three times in the race. The shoes she was wearing were completely not ideal for the track. As an athlete I really felt bad because it is painful,” Moraa explained.

“I have been in such a situation before and I know how it feels,” explained Moraa.

After the race, Moraa and her coach Isaac Too went down to the finish line to try and catch the Burundian to arrange for a meeting.

“It was hard because she only speaks French but we also had to go through the team delegation and her coach as well. Eventually we sorted everything out and we managed to gather stuff for her,” added Moraa. L-R: Burundi Head of delegation Emmanuel Uwitonze, Mary Moraa, Burundian athlete Jeanine Kezimana and coach Isaac Too.

She donated a full running kit to the Burundian, a pair of spikes and other additions to the Burundian athlete. Her coach Too donated a full set of Nike apparel including a pair of shoes, t-shirt, jacket, trouser and socks.

“I work with Nike so it was easier for me to try and get stuff for her. We were very touched and we came together and decided to do something for her. It was really satisfying seeing the smile on her face and the delight she had,” Coach Too told Capital Sport.

He has also offered to coach her. “I told her coach and the delegation that once she clears school and she wants a place to train, we will open our doors for her. I saw that she is a girl with a lot of raw talent and if she is polished well, she can be a world beater,” coach Too explained.