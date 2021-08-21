Wanyonyi earns Kenya’s first ever walking race gold

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 21 – Heristone Wanyonyi clinched Kenya a surprise gold medal at the World Athletics Under-20 Championships with victory in the 10,000m walk, becoming the first Kenyan to ever win the event in the history of the competition.

Wanyonyi also becomes the first Kenyan to win a walk medal at any world championship.

He clocked a new personal best time of 42mins, 10.84 seconds to wade off a stiff challenge from India’s Amit who came in second while Paul McGrath from Spain was third for bronze.