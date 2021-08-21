Masilingi. Mboma face off in 200m World U20 finals

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 21 – The Namibian duo of Beatrice Masilingi and Christine Mboma, both fresh from the Olympic Games in Tokyo, will provide the entertainment at the end of the fourth day of the World Under-20 Championships in Nairobi, in the final of the 200m.

Mboma won silver in the 200m race at the Olympic Games in Tokyo while Masilingi finished fifth. The two Namibians will come head to head for the World U20 final in Nairobi on Saturday.

So much conversation has been going on about the two as far as their testosterone levels are concerned. With the same rule that locked out South Africa’s Caster Semenya, Burundi’s Francine Niyonsaba and Kenya’s Margaret Nyairera, Mboma and Masilingi are currently the subject of conversation around the world.

In July 2021, the Namibian Olympic Committee announced that Mboma and Masilingi would not be allowed to compete in the 400 m competition at the Tokyo Olympics, due to World Athletics rules requiring that athletes with certain XY DSDs participating in women’s running events from 400 metres to the 1500m cannot have blood testosterone levels above 5 nmol/L. Christine Mboma comfortably wins her 200m heat at the World U20 Championship in Nairobi. PHOTO/World U20 LOC

Mboma and Masilingi had undergone a medical assessment at a training camp in Italy in early 2021, at which they tested positive for elevated testosterone levels due to a naturally occurring genetic condition.

According to World Athletics rules, the two would either run in the 200m or any other race above the 1500m. At the Olympic Games, Burundian Niyonsaba ran in the 5,000m, away from her 800m speciality.

But, Masilingi and Mboma still went to the Olympic Games, Mboma winning silver and Masilingi coming in fifth.

And, the two have still travelled to Nairobi and dominated the 200m, each breaking the Championship Record during the semi-finals on Friday evening.

Mboma had run a Championship record of 22.41 in the first heat, a race she completely dominated and even seemed to jog off at the end. Masilingi responded in kind, running 22.19 in the second heat and lowering the Championship record.

Christine Mboma at the World Under-20 Championships. PHOTO/World U20 LOC

“I am excited to be in the final and I am looking forward to the race. I know it will be tough, not only against Beatrice but also other athletes because everyone is strong. But I am ready and hopefully we go for the best,” Mboma said after the race.

Masilingi was equally bullish but a bit reserved.

“I didn’t even think I would run the record. My ambition was just to run a good race and qualify. Well, I am pleased with the record and now we have to wait for the final. It is exciting to be running against Christine. Of course we have competed over and over against each other and it is always competitive,” Masilingi said.

The two will come in for stiff competition with Nigerian Favour Ofili also in good form. Ofili also blazed down her heat winning in 22.37secs.

Jamaica’s Aaliyah Francis is also one to watch out for as well as compatriot Brianna Lyston.