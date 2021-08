NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 21 – Vincent Keter clinched Kenya’s fifth gold at the World Athletics Under-20 Championships with victory in the 1500m on Saturday with Kamar Etyang disqualified for lane infringement despite finishing third.

Keter blazed the final lap before giving the homestretch a devastating finishing kick, stopping the clock in 3mins, 37.24secs with the Ethiopian duo of Wegene Addisu and Melkeneh Azize clinching silver and bronze after Etyang’s disqualification.

-More to follow