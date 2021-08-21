Kenyan-based Denmark sprinter Kamanga-Dyrbak eyes 200m title on ‘home soil’

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 21 – Though of Danish descent, Tazana Kamanga-Dyrbak calls Kenya home as he spends most of his time in the Kenyan capital, training under coach Peter Gatana. For him, Kenya is entrenched in his heart.

Running in his own ‘home track’ on Saturday in the final of the men’s 200m on Saturday evening, The Dane will be looking to ensure he clinches the title though stiff competition is expected.

“I really feel comfortable and happy competing here because this is home for me. I grew up in kenya most of my life and I also train here. For me, I will be running on my home track and it would be a dream come true, and mean a lot if I won this event here on Saturday,” The Denmark sprinter, who speaks fluent Swahili said.

Tazan’s father, Jens-Peter, is Danish but grew up in Kenya, where he works in wildlife conservation and property. His mother is Zambian. Jens-Peter was an Olympian for Denmark in swimming at the 1992 Games in Barcelona.

The sporting genes are not far fetched as his mother was also an international swimmer.

Tazan says his parents have played a huge role in his career in sports, where he started off as a swimmer and rugby player. He picked up a nasty injury that forced him out of contact sports and turned to sprints. Tazana Kamanga-Dyrbak competing at the World Under-20 Championships in Nairobi. PHOTO/Kelly Ayodi/World U20 LOC

He was at the Tokyo Olympics competing for Denmark and has also been at the 2021 World Relays in Silesia, Poland.

To get into the final of the 200m, Tazana won his heat with a sizzling performance, clocking 20.61 in his heat.

“I wanted to run as fast as I could. There was bit of wind and that slowed down the times, but I am glad that I managed to get a time for the final. Running on home track is always an advantage of sorts but I also know my competitors are strong,” he said.

Adding; “I am going to work hard and I will bring my A game to ensure that I get a medal. The World U20 has been my main focus this year.”

He will face stiff competition from Botswana’s Letsile Tebogo who will be looking to complete a sprints double having already clinched the 100m title. Botswana’s Letsile Tebogo with his 100m gold medal at teh World U20 Championships. PHOTO/Kelly Ayodi/World U20 LOC

Tebogo remains confident that he has the ability to clinch the 200m crown as well, having run a personal best of 20.31secs in his heat to produce the second fastest qualification time from the semis.

Nigerian Udodi Chudi Onwuzurike ran the fastest time in the semis to win his heat in a time of 20.13 and will also be one to watch out for in the showstopper. Ugandan Tarsis Orogot who ran a Ugandan National Record in the semis and South Africa’s Dambile Sinesipho will also be others to watch out for.