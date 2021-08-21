Chelangat powers to 400m bronze at World U20

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 21 – Sylvia Chelangat took Kenya’s medal hunt at the World Athletics Under-20 Championships to nine with a determined push to clinch bronze in the 400m final at the Moi Sports Centre Kasarani on Saturday.

Chelangat pushed in to clock a new personal best time of 52.23 seconds, coming in behind Imaobong Nse Uko of Nigeria who won gold while Poland’s Kornelia Lesiewiscz came home second for silver.

The Kenyan put in a brilliant display despite starting off slow on the blocks and her performance at the homestretch elevated her to medal position.

-More to follow