Kamar Etyang not fussed after Tokyo Olympics miss, eyes Under-20 glory

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 20 – Kamar Etyang says he bears no hard feelings or pain after missing the Tokyo Olympic Games, but says his focus is fully flexed on clinching the 1500m World Athletics Under-20 title in Nairobi.

Etyang finished second at the Kenyan trials for the Olympic Games and earned himself a ticket to Tokyo, but he had to be struck off the team due to World Athletics/WADA restrictions that stipulate any Kenyan athlete going for an international Championship should have had at least three out of competition tests before the event.

The 19-year old was replaced in the team by Timothy Cheruiyot.

“I am not disappointed or dejected at all. It is part of sport and we must accept things. I did not lose hope even when I didn’t travel to Tokyo but I told myself I have to work hard. Even before the Olympics trials, I had put my eyes on the World Under 20 because I knew they were coming home,” he said. Kamar Etyang strides to win his 1500m heat at the World U20 Championships. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

Etyang managed to qualify for the final of the 1500m after winning his Heat on Thursday in a time of 3:44.75 ahead of Ethiopian Wegene Addisu. Etyang completely controlled the race, his lanky frame dotting down the track with utmost confidence.

At the bell, he ensured that there was a sizeable gap between him and the chasing pack and even when Addisu tried to cut down the lead at the home stretch, he just galloped forward to comfortably earn victory.

“I am very happy that I managed to get into the final. My hope is that I win gold in this event. We will plan with my teammate and get a good tactic to take us through,” he said.

He added; “I am comfortable in the race because I have the experience having competed with seniors. I know in a final anything can happen but I am prepared well and I want to make Kenyans proud. I know that many of them will be watching but I am telling them not to worry,” said Etyang.

He will be joined in the final by Vincent Keter who won the Kenyan trials. Keter is a training partner of world champion Timothy Cheruiyot as well as reigning World U20 Champion George Manangoi.

Vincent Keter reacts after winning his 1500m heat at the World U20 Championships. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

Kibet also took command of his heat, winning in a time of 3:42.35, the fastest qualification time across the two heats. He took command of the race from start to finish and managed a good distance between him and second placed Melkeneh Azize of Ethiopia.

“I just ensured I ran a comfortable race and conserved my energy through the race. I know that a tough final is coming up and I am ready. We have like one day to rest and that is enough for me to put myself in a good position mentally and physically,” said Keter.

“Training with Cheruiyot and Manangoi has been very good for me because they have helped me know how to calculate my race and run efficiently. They have also been encouraging me a lot and that has given me motivation,” added the 19-year old.

The final of the 1500m has been scheduled for Saturday at 4:30pm.