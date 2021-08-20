Jamaica’s Clayton delighted to follow in Brianna Williams’ golden path

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 20 -Tina Clayton says she is delighted to have successfully ensured the women’s 100m World Athletics Under-20 Championships title stays in Jamaica as she s=followed Olympic Gold Medalist Brianna Williams’ path in clinching the title.

Williams who claimed the gold medal at the Olympic Games in Tokyo won the same race at the last World Under-20 Championship in Tampere, Finland in 2018.

“I really feel delighted because I have ensured that the title still remains in Jamaica and I am really proud to have followed in Brianna’s path. I owe this to my parents and the manner in which they have supported me and my managers as well,” Clayton said.

“It wasn’t easy because it was a very loaded field with good athletes and I am hoping I can continue improving from here,” she added. The medalists at the women’s 100m, Beatrice Masilingi, Tina Clayton and Canadian Melisa Gutschmidt. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

Clayton had the second fastest reaction time off the blocks and went on to clock a new Personal Best time of 11.09secs ahead of Namibia’s Beatrice Masilingi who timed 11.39secs with a good gush of speed in the final 50m.

Masilingi wasn’t too pleased with the result, having previously run a new Namibian National Record of 11.20secs.

“I could have done better but I am grateful for the silver. I wasn’t very efficient off the blocks but it is still a learning process,” said Masilingi who finished fifth in the women’s 200m final at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Canadian Melisa Gutschmidt who had the fastest reaction time off the blocks timed 11.51secs for bronze. Canadian Canadian Melisa Gutschmidt in disbelief after winning bronze in teh women’s 100m. PHOTO/Kelly Ayodi/World U20 LOC

“To be honest I wasn’t really expecting this. I just ran well and thankfully I have a medal,” the excited 19-year old stated.

Meanwhile in the corresponding men’s race, Letsile Tebogo won Botswana’s first ever 100m race at the Junior event and the country’s only second gold at the World U20 Championships.

Tebogo has been in sizzling form and twice broken the Botswana national record.

He was slower off the blocks, but once he rose on the 50m mark, he blazed the track to cross the line in a time of 10.19secs. South Africa’s Benjamin Richardson came home second for silver in 10.28secs while Cuba’s Rengifo Montoya just but managed to dip in for third in 10.32secs. The medalists in the men’s 100m; Cuba’s Rengifo Montoya Letsile Tebogo of. Botswana and Benjamina Richardson of South Africa. PHOTO/World U20 LOC

Tebogo was over the moon having clinched gold.

“I was very clear from the start that I was coming here to win gold. I was a bit slow to start today but I can’t blame myself or anyone. Sometimes when the weather changes, things change but the most important thing is that I am here as a gold medalist,” the 18-year old stated. Botswana’s Letsile Tebogo celebrates after winning the men’s 100m at the World U20 Championships in Nairobi. PHOTO/Kelly Ayodi/World U20 LOC

He now hopes for double delight having also enlisted for the 200m which starts off with the heats on Friday.