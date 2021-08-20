Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Jamaica's Tina Clayton celebrates after winning the final of the women's 100m at the World U20 Championships. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

Athletics

Jamaica’s Clayton delighted to follow in Brianna Williams’ golden path

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 20 -Tina Clayton says she is delighted to have successfully ensured the women’s 100m World Athletics Under-20 Championships title stays in Jamaica as she s=followed Olympic Gold Medalist Brianna Williams’ path in clinching the title.

Williams who claimed the gold medal at the Olympic Games in Tokyo won the same race at the last World Under-20 Championship in Tampere, Finland in 2018.

“I really feel delighted because I have ensured that the title still remains in Jamaica and I am really proud to have followed in Brianna’s path. I owe this to my parents and the manner in which they have supported me and my managers as well,” Clayton said.

“It wasn’t easy because it was a very loaded field with good athletes and I am hoping I can continue improving from here,” she added.

  • The medalists at the women’s 100m, Beatrice Masilingi, Tina Clayton and Canadian Melisa Gutschmidt. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

Clayton had the second fastest reaction time off the blocks and went on to clock a new Personal Best time of 11.09secs ahead of Namibia’s Beatrice Masilingi who timed 11.39secs with a good gush of speed in the final 50m.

Masilingi wasn’t too pleased with the result, having previously run a new Namibian National Record of 11.20secs.

“I could have done better but I am grateful for the silver. I wasn’t very efficient off the blocks but it is still a learning process,” said Masilingi who finished fifth in the women’s 200m final at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Canadian Melisa Gutschmidt who had the fastest reaction time off the blocks timed 11.51secs for bronze.

  • Canadian Canadian Melisa Gutschmidt in disbelief after winning bronze in teh women’s 100m. PHOTO/Kelly Ayodi/World U20 LOC

“To be honest I wasn’t really expecting this. I just ran well and thankfully I have a medal,” the excited 19-year old stated.

Meanwhile in the corresponding men’s race, Letsile Tebogo won Botswana’s first ever 100m race at the Junior event and the country’s only second gold at the World U20 Championships.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Tebogo has been in sizzling form and twice broken the Botswana national record.

He was slower off the blocks, but once he rose on the 50m mark, he blazed the track to cross the line in a time of 10.19secs. South Africa’s Benjamin Richardson came home second for silver in 10.28secs while Cuba’s Rengifo Montoya just but managed to dip in for third in 10.32secs.

  • The medalists in the men’s 100m; Cuba’s Rengifo Montoya Letsile Tebogo of. Botswana and Benjamina Richardson of South Africa. PHOTO/World U20 LOC

Tebogo was over the moon having clinched gold.

“I was very clear from the start that I was coming here to win gold. I was a bit slow to start today but I can’t blame myself or anyone. Sometimes when the weather changes, things change but the most important thing is that I am here as a gold medalist,” the 18-year old stated.

  • Botswana’s Letsile Tebogo celebrates after winning the men’s 100m at the World U20 Championships in Nairobi. PHOTO/Kelly Ayodi/World U20 LOC

He now hopes for double delight having also enlisted for the 200m which starts off with the heats on Friday.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Athletics

Former London Marathon champion Daniel Wanjiru slapped with four-year ban

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Daniel Wanjiru, the 2017 London Marathon champion has been slapped with a four-year ban by the World Athletics Disciplinary...

October 15, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved