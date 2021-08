NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 20 – Jackline Chepkoech completely annihilated the field to clinch Kenya’s third gold medal at the World Under 20 Championships on Friday with victory in the women’s steeplechase.

Chepkoech lapped nearly 80pc of the field as she stopped the clock in 9:27.28 while Compatriot Faith Cherotich came home third for bronze.

Ethiopia’s Zerfe Wondemagegn came home second for silver.