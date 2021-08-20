Amb. Irina welcomes first batch of Kenya Para team in Japan ahead of Games

0 SHARES Share Tweet

TOKYO, Japan, Aug 20 – Kenya’s Ambassador to Japan Tabu Irina is optimistic the Kenya Paralympic team will surpass it’s 2016 performance when the Tokyo 2020 Games begin on August 24 in Japan.

Irina made her sentiments Thursday following a virtual meeting with the first batch of the Kenyan National Paralympic (KNPC) team that arrived in Tokyo last week.

The Paralympics comes just two weeks after the Olympic Games where Kenya harvested a total of 10 medals, 4 Gold, 4 Silver and 2 Bronze.

“The harvesting of medals has been well received. I’m looking at it from the point that last year was a difficult year in terms of competition for all athletes with all the restrictions because of Covid-19. They did well given the brutal summer weather conditions in Tokyo,” Amb. Irina said.

Irina recalled that Sapporo provided the crowning moment for the women on the Saturday marathon and their male counterparts the following day.

“It was really hot that they had to move the women’s marathon earlier to one hour, it started at 6am as opposed to 7am. And by the time they finished, it was extremely hot and humid. Getting gold and silver was big in the women’s race. I was there with my team and it was really thrilling that we managed to come through with gold in the men’s marathon,” Irina recalled. HE. Kenya’s Ambassador to Japan Tabu Irina

Irina assured the Paralympics team her support and at the same time urged them to adhere to the stringent COVID-19 guidelines imposed by the Japanese Government.

“The process of testing and indeed the routine protocols have been continuous for all and sundry and the athletes are well aware about it. Those restrictions also affect everyone in Japan,” she said.

She added, “I urge the Kenyans coming to Japan to adhere to the protocols as worked before with the Olympic team. When they were told, they couldn’t go shopping and couldn’t board taxis they complied. This morning we had the zoom meeting with the officials led by madam Agnes Aluoch and the team. It was a very good meeting which enabled me to understand how far they were with the arrangements with the athletes.”

The Ambassador reiterated the healthy cooperation between Kenya and Japan adding: “For us in the embassy we have been happy to be a part of the historic Olympics and Paralympics. We have come out to support and facilitate in whatever way we can and most importantly had a very good time in the session going to the full depth to ensure that that both teams were comfortable.”

On her part, Kenya National Paralympic Committee (KNPC) boss Aluoch thanked the Ambassador for the good gesture as she promised to ensure her team followed all the COVID-19 protocols.

“We thank you Ambassador for the warm welcome and checking on us, we had a slight challenge when we arrived but I am great your office solved it and we are okay now. We are ready to welcome all the athletes as they start arriving next week,” Aluoch said.

The advanced party of the KNPC comprises Aluoch, Secretary General, Elijah Aliero, Chief De Mission Dennis Munga, Deputy CDM Carolyne Kariuki, Finance Officer Job Aiyabei, Team Assistant James Akama and Stephen Waweru who is Aluoch’s personal assistant.

-Alex Isaboke is reporting from Tokyo, Japan-