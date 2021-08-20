Connect with us

Amos Serem celebrates after winning his heat at the men’s steeplechase during the World Under-20 Championships. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

Athletics

Kenyan duo blaze steeplechase heats, storm into World U20 final

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 20 – Amos Serem and Simon Koech stormed to Sunday’s 3,000m steeplechase final at the World Athletics Under-20 Championships after blazing their heats at Kasarni this afternoon.

Serem wowed the crowd with his assured run, staying behind Ethiopian Tadese Takele before teasing him to the finish line after passing him off at the home straight.

Meanwhile, compatriot Serem led from gun to tape before gliding home first in a time of eight minutes, 52.3seconds to also book a slot in the final.

-More to follow

