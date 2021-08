NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 19 – The 800m duo of Noah Kibet and Emmanuel Wanyonyi have both qualified for Saturday’s semi-final at the World Athletics Under-20 Championships after winning their respective heats this morning.

Both Wanyonyi and Kibet blazed their heats, leading from gun to tape.

However, it was a different case in the women’s event where Sheila Chepkosgei was disqualified for lane infringement while Brenda Chebet was last in her heat.