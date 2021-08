NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 19 – Benson Kiplangat put up a superb final 200m performance to clinch Kenya’s first gold medal at the World Athletics Under-20 Championships on Thursday with victory in the men’s 5,000m.

Kiplangat beat Ethiopia’s Tardese Worku in a sprint finish to win gold in a personal best time of 13:20.37.

Levy Kibet came home third for bronze.

-More to follow