NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 19 – Teresia Muthoni blazed the final 400m on her way to delivering Kenya’s second gold medal at the World U20 Championships, leading a Kenyan 1-2 finish in the women’s 3,000m.

The Japan-based athlete timed 8:57.78 to clinch gold while Compatriot Zena Jemutai won silver

Ethiopia’s Melknat Wudu came third to clinch bronze.

-More to follow-