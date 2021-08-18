Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The Philadelphia 76ers made their biggest move of the off season so far by agreeing to a four -ear contract extension with four-time all-star Joel Embiid

Basketball

Sixers’ Embiid agrees reported Sh21.5bn contract extension

Published

LOS ANGELES, United States, Aug 17The Philadelphia 76ers have agreed to a multi-million dollar contract extension with Joel Embiid, locking up their all-star centre through the 2026-27 NBA season.

“Joel is the definition of elite — a role model in our community and a true MVP-caliber superstar on the court,” said Sixers spokesman Josh Harris.

“His rare blend of skills, charisma and leadership has transformed this franchise. We couldn’t be more grateful and excited to continue watching him in a 76ers uniform.”

Philadelphia declined to provide details of the extension, but US media reported it is for four years and worth $196 million.

The 27-year-old Embiid has two years left on the five-year, $147.7 million maximum contract extension he signed in 2017.

In 51 games last season, Embiid averaged a career-best 28.5 points per game and shot 51.3 percent from the field, including 37.7 percent from three-point range. He also averaged over 10 rebounds a game.

In 260 regular-season games, he is averaging 24.8 points, 11.3 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.7 blocks.

The 76ers were eliminated in the second round of the postseason by the Atlanta Hawks despite earning the top seed in the playoffs by finishing with an impressive 49-23 won-loss record in the regular season.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Athletics

Former London Marathon champion Daniel Wanjiru slapped with four-year ban

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Daniel Wanjiru, the 2017 London Marathon champion has been slapped with a four-year ban by the World Athletics Disciplinary...

October 15, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved