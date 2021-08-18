Simple, short and precise evening as First Lady officially opens World U20

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 18 – Only the huge blasts of the fireworks at approximately 8:25pm brought the quiet night to life as the World Athletics Under-20 Championships were officially opened by First Lady Margaret Kenyatta in a short, simple and precise ceremony at the Moi Sports Centre Kasarani on Tuesday night.

Devoid of fans, there wasn’t much of fanfare in the opening day of the five-day long athletics fiesta that had been pushed forward by a day due to logistical challenges brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic. First Lady Margaret Kenyatta following proceedings at the opening ceremony. PHOTO/PSCU

Only a few invited guests as well as some select athletes and officials from the participating teams were allowed in at the Kasarani Stadium.

A performance from a singing group, one from renowned Kenyan artist Nyashinski who belted out the tunes of the event’s theme song, Keep Jogging, as well as the Kenya Police Band were all the entertainment the guests had in the event that took an hour and a half.

There was a small moment of color and joy when eight children from around the world lit up the“ flame of youth” torch located on the North side of the stadium accompanied by the official event mascot, Jabari the Lion. Event mascot Jabari the Lion walks in wth children from eight different nationalities to light the ‘torch of youth’. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

The First Lady, who is the patron of the event took the opportunity to welcome all the participating countries and despite the event being staged behind closed doors, she was confident that it would end up in success. First Lady Margaret Kenyatta meets with World Athletics boss Seb Coe. PHOTO/PSCU

“Your dedicated training, practice and participation in these championships present you with an opportunity to pursue your dreams, ” the First Lady told the athletes from the 110 participating countries.

She added: “As patron of this championship, I am impressed by the diligence and determination of the young men and women who are here in Nairobi to participate in this event that has drawn sporting talent from over 100 countries.”

The opening ceremony was also attended by World Athletics boss Seb Coe, Athletics Kenya president Gen (Rtd) Jackson Tuwei and Acting Nairobi Governor Ann Kananu among other invited guests.

Here are more images from the opening ceremony.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Kenyan delegation during the opening ceremony march past. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

The Ukranian delegation during the opening ceremony. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

The Denmark delegation during the opening ceremony walk throigh. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya