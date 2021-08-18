Katapila Wins Odinare Rap Challenge

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 18 – Popular Kenyan musician Khaligraph Jones in partnership with betting firm Odibets on Tuesday, August 17, 2021 unveiled the winner of the “Odinare” rap challenge.

Kibera born-rapper Katapila won the Odinare rap challenge walking away with the grand prize of Ksh 1 million.

BenC and Real Elai, came in second and third walking away with Ksh 500,000 and Sh300,000 respectively.

Speaking after being declared the winner, a jovial Katapila said, “Thank you for the fans who voted for me. This is a life-changing achievement and I would urge Kenyans to continue listening to hip-hop.”

Khaligraph congratulated Katapila for winning the rap challenge and being the newest millionaire in town.

On July 19, 2021, Khaligraph partnered with Odibets through their Odimtaani initiative to launch the “Odinare” challenge.

The aim of the challenge was to uplift talented rappers who are struggling to come up in the Kenyan music industry.

The challenge saw rappers from all walks of life submit videos rhyming to the phrase Odinare as they aimed to win the grand prize of Sh1 million.

Speaking to journalists during the event, Odibets Country marketing manager Aggrey Sayi said that the challenge was meant to motivate rappers, letting them know that they are appericiated and that music was an art and everyone who had participated was a winner,

“I believe everyone here is a winner, your determination, zeal and energy is what has brought us here today, said Odibets General manager Aggrey Sayi.