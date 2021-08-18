IN PICTURES: World U20 Championships opening day

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 18 – The opening day of the World Athletics Under-20 Championships in Nairobi on Wednesday brought with it some thrills, chills and exciting moments as the Moi Sports Centre Kasarani played host to yet another amazing global showpiece.
Capital Sports breaks down in photos and words just how exciting the day was.
Medals:
There were two gold medal events on the opening day of the Championship.
South African Mire Reinstorf made history for her country, winning gold in the event in a new African U20 Record. Reinstorf cleared the highest distance at 4.15m on her first attempt. She had tried to do the 4.20m, but wasn’t successful on three attempts.
She finished ahead of France’s Elisse Russis who also cleared 4.15m but only on her second attempt while Canadian Heather Abadie was third in bronze medal position with a high of 4.05m.
Meanwhile, Nigeria won it’s first Under-20 Gold medal since 2008 when it’s 4 x 400m mixed relays team clinched first position in the final.
The team of Johnson Nnamani, Imaobong Nse Uko, Opeyemi Oke and Bamidele Ajayi clocked 3:19.70 to clinch gold ahead of Poland and surprise medalists India, in the first ever mixed relay event at the Under-20 Championship.
The Pols had threatened to clinch gold but Nigeria powered at the home stretch with Ajayi kicking in the afterburners at the anchor leg to ensure the Nigerians clinched gold, a fete that was greeted by huge celebrations for the West African contingent.
Here are more images from the opening day.