The Indian team celebrate after winning bronze in the mixed relay. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

Athletics

IN PICTURES: World U20 Championships opening day

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 18 – The opening day of the World Athletics Under-20 Championships in Nairobi on Wednesday brought with it some thrills, chills and exciting moments as the Moi Sports Centre Kasarani played host to yet another amazing global showpiece.

Capital Sports breaks down in photos and words just how exciting the day was.

Medals:

There were two gold medal events on the opening day of the Championship.

  • South African pole vaulter Mire Reinstorf clearing some distance. PHOTO/Kelly Ayodi/World U20 LOC

South African Mire Reinstorf made history for her country, winning gold in the event in a new African U20 Record. Reinstorf cleared the highest distance at 4.15m on her first attempt. She had tried to do the 4.20m, but wasn’t successful on three attempts.

She finished ahead of France’s Elisse Russis who also cleared 4.15m but only on her second attempt while Canadian Heather Abadie was third in bronze medal position with a high of 4.05m.

  • No Wahalla for the Naija boys after winning

Meanwhile, Nigeria won it’s first Under-20 Gold medal since 2008 when it’s 4 x 400m mixed relays team clinched first position in the final.

The team of Johnson Nnamani, Imaobong Nse Uko, Opeyemi Oke and Bamidele Ajayi clocked 3:19.70 to clinch gold ahead of Poland and surprise medalists India, in the first ever mixed relay event at the Under-20 Championship.

  • The Naija girl celebrates in her own unique way. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

The Pols had threatened to clinch gold but Nigeria powered at the home stretch with Ajayi kicking in the afterburners at the anchor leg to ensure the Nigerians clinched gold, a fete that was greeted by huge celebrations for the West African contingent.

Here are more images from the opening day.

  • The Nigerian team celebrate after winning. PHOTO/Kelly Ayodi/World U20 LOC
  • South Africa Benjamin Richardson wins one of the 100m heats. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya
  • Greek Pole Vaulter Iliana Triantafillow competing. PHOTO/Kelly Ayodi/World U20 LOC
  • The Javelin has its own cab. PHOTO/Kelly Ayodi/World U20 LOC
  • Kenya’s Javelin thrower Wilson Ldimaiye. PHOTO/Kelly Ayodi/World U20 LOC
  • Medalists from teh Mixed Relay. PHOTO/Kelly Ayodi/World U20 LOC

