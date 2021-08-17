World Athletics boss Seb Coe expecting ‘exciting’ World U20

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 17 – Despite the fact that the Championships will be hosted behind closed doors due to restrictions imposed to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, World Athletics boss Sebastian Coe is still optimistic Kenya will host an amazing World U20 event.

Different from 2017 when Kenya hosted the World U17 with an emphatic and roaring atmosphere, this year’s showpiece will be hugely different with an empty Kasarani Stadium.

“We have just come from the Olympic Games, that was over 200 countries competing. It’s slightly less here but it still makes it the second largest athletics gathering of the year. What a world championship this promises to be,” Coe said on Tuesday afternoon during the event opening press conference at the Kasarani Stadium.

He added; “Those of us who were here in 2017 will remember that this was a fantastic championship. Sadly for us this year we don’t have the noisy, passionate and informed fans that Kenyan athletics has always produced but still this will be outstanding championship. Athletics in Kenya is like a religion.”

Coe spoke alongside Athletics Kenya boss Gen (Rtd) Jackson Tuwei who welcomed the visiting athletes to the country and reiterated the fact that AK and the Government as well as the Local Organizing Committee are doing the ultimate best to ensure that the event will be a success. Athletics Kenya boss Gen (Rtd) Jackson Tuwei. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

“We are in unprecedented times where we have to do things differently. Of course we will not have fans in the stadium but we are still looking forward to a great event. We want to welcome everyone here and definitely to urge all to compete well and make this a success,” Tuwei said.

Coe, Tuwei Sports Principal Secretary Joe Okudo as well as other high ranking officials made a tour of the stadium, ensuring that everything is in place.

The Championship will officially gun off on Wednesday morning, but the official opening ceremony will go down on Tuesday night and is expected to be graced by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Coe has meanwhile urged all participating countries to drag in their best.

He also posed a challenge to Federations to ensure that the talent gap is not lost and athletes who compete in Nairobi will be followed up and managed well to make them future global stars. World Athletics boss Seb Coe addressing the press conference with AK boss Gen (Rtd) Jackson Tuwei and ambassador David Rudisha. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

“The Under-20 Competition is not only important because of competition but also because it is a big bridge in our sport. We know that the greatest drop off in our sport is between the ages of 18-20. Very few athletes who win medals at the World U20 go on to represent their national teams as senior athletes. The opportunity for those athletes not only to be inspired but also remain in sport is hugely important,” Coe added.

He went on to laud some of the stars to have emerged from the World Under-20 including 800m world record holder David Rudisha, Usain Bolt as well as Pole Vaulter Mondo Duplantis saying they are examples of the rest of athletes to take up the chance.