Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

German Josef Zinnbauer has quit as Orlando Pirates coach after winning 35 and drawing 20 of 68 matches in charge

Football

German Zinnbauer quits Orlando Pirates after season-opening loss

Published

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, Aug 16German Josef Zinnbauer quit as coach of leading South African club Orlando Pirates on Monday after losing his first match of the season, the club announced.

The 51-year-old, who took charge of the Soweto outfit in 2019, did not mention the surprise 2-1 home defeat by Swallows in a MTN 8 knockout competition quarter-final in his farewell comments.

“I have spent the last two years away from my family and for this reason I have decided to hand in my resignation,” Zinnbauer said.

Under Zinnbauer, Pirates ended a five-season trophy drought when they won the MTN 8 last year, the highlight of a reign that included 35 victories, 20 draws and 13 losses in all competitions.

The former midfielder flopped in continental competitions, though, with Pirates humbled 5-1 on aggregate by Raja Casablanca of Morocco in a 2021 CAF Confederation Cup quarter-final.

Mandla Ncikazi, who joined Pirates during the close season to assist Zinnbauer after exceeding expectations by taking Golden Arrows to fourth in the last league, is a possible successor.

The South African Premiership kicks off this weekend with Pirates hosting Stellenbosch on Saturday and visiting Marumo Gallants three days later.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Athletics

Former London Marathon champion Daniel Wanjiru slapped with four-year ban

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Daniel Wanjiru, the 2017 London Marathon champion has been slapped with a four-year ban by the World Athletics Disciplinary...

October 15, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved