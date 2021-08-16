Connect with us

President Uhuru Kenyatta poses with some of the medallists from Team Kenya. PHOTO/PSCU

Athletics

Olympic Gold medalists to be rewarded with Sh1mn each – Pres Kenyatta

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 16 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has announced that all gold medallists from the Olympic Games will be rewarded with S1mn as a token of appreciation from the government for their performance in Tokyo.

Speaking on Monday after hosting some of Team Kenya’s medalists at State House in Mombasa, the head of State further said that silver medalists will be rewarded with Sh750,000 while bronze medalists will be given Sh500,000 each.

Meanwhile, President Kenyatta also announced that a uniform token of Sh200,000 will be given to all athletes and officials who were part of the Olympic Games in Tokyo as well as those who will be with the Paralympics team.

The President thanked the Olympians for their outstanding performance in Tokyo with Kenya having finished 19th overall and top in Africa in the medal standings.

All the medalists were flown to Mombasa in the company of Athletics Kenya boss Gen (Rtd) Jackson Tuwei, Olympics Kenya boss Paul Tergat as well as World Athletics boss Seb Coe who arrived in the country on Sunday evening ahead of the World Athletics Under-20 Championships.

