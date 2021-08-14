Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Poor results have turned up the pressure on Nice coach Patrick Vieira

English Premiership

Vieira promises Palace fans blood, sweat and good football

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, Aug 13 Patrick Vieira says his young, fresher-looking Crystal Palace side will play “good football” while retaining some of the club’s traditional values such as “commitment and hard work.”

The 1998 World Cup winner and Arsenal legend faces a tough first challenge as Palace manager against Champions League holders Chelsea on Saturday.

The 45-year-old has brought in young talent since he was appointed in July after Roy Hodgson stepped down.

Defenders Marc Guehi and Joachim Andersen as well as Michael Olise have arrived with veterans such as Gary Cahill, Dutch international Patrick van Aanholt and long-serving Scott Dann departing.

“Of course those (new arrivals) players need time and as a manager to put my ideas in place may take longer,” said Vieira at his eve of match press conference.

“But we are quite ambitious and want to perform and compete at this level.

“I think this football club has some values.

“When you look at the way the team conducts itself in the last couple of years, fighting to stay in the Premier League, commitment and hard work is part of the DNA and that is something we have to keep.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Vieira, whose previous managerial role saw him guide Ligue 1 side Nice to seventh (2018-19) and then fifth (2019-20) finishes before he was sacked in December 2020 after a run of poor form, said he needed to give the younger players a clear message of the style of football he wanted them to play.

“It will be important for me to try to implement the vision that I have of the game,” he said.

“We have some exciting young players in our football club and it will be important for me to manage and make them play at the level I know they can do, which will help us play some good football.”

Vieira hopes the young players will not only learn from him but also Palace’s star player, Ivory Coast international Wilfried Zaha.

The 28-year-old forward is still with Palace despite saying he wanted to play for a club who could provide Champions League football.

“Wilf has been fantastic,” said Vieira.

“He has been a leader, like I was expecting.

“A leader on and off the field, I believe he is one of the best players in the league and we are fortunate to have a player like that in our squad.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Athletics

Former London Marathon champion Daniel Wanjiru slapped with four-year ban

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Daniel Wanjiru, the 2017 London Marathon champion has been slapped with a four-year ban by the World Athletics Disciplinary...

October 15, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved