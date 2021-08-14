Team Kenya for Tokyo Paralympics get more donations

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 14 – The Tokyo-bound Paralympic team on Saturday received donations from two institutions towards their moral boosting ahead of the Paralympic games scheduled to start August 24 in Tokyo, Japan.

The Kenya Society for the blind donated jackets and water bottles, while BioPharma limited presented topical drugs to the team.

Speaking during the function Stanley Mutuma a member of the Kenya Society for the blind and who is also the Team manager of Team Kenya appreciated the two organizations for their good gesture.

Coach Henry Kirwa one of the most decorated Kenya Paralympians, asked more companies to come on board and support the team because they are going to make the country proud.

Athlete Eric Sang thanked the government and the organizations that have given them a hand and promised to win medals for Kenya.

This comes days after the team was handed traveling kit by Kenya Breweries Limited through their brand Tusker.

Team Kenya is comprised of nine athletes and will be looking to better it’s Rio 2016 results where the team bagged a total of 6 medals (3 Gold, 1 Silver, 2 Bronze).

Kenya National Paralympics chief Agnes Aluoch is optimistic the team will harvest more gold this time in Tokyo.

“Kenya is known for athletics, in Rio we had a lean team and we won 3 Gold now that we have 9 athletes I am confident we will come back with 9 Gold medals,” Aluoch said.

The travelling contingent of 54 athletes and officials is headed out to the Japanese capital where Kenya will be participating in its 22nd competition since their initial participation in 1972 Paralympic Games.

-Team Kenya For Tokyo 2020 Paralympics-

1. WILSON BII (ROBERT TARUS –GUIDE RUNNER)

• Events: 1500m & 5000m (T.11)

2. ERICK KIPTOO SANG (DAVID KORIR- GUIDE RUNNER)

• Event: 1500m (T.11)

3. MARY WAITHERA NJOROGE (BERNARD KORIR-GUIDE RUNNER)

• Event:1500m (T.11)

4. NANCY CHELANGAT KOECH (GEOFFREY MALEL-GUIDE RUNNER)

• Event: 1500m (T.11)

5. RODGERS KIPROP (ALPHA MALINGA-GUIDE RUNNER)

• Event:5000m T.11

6. NELLY NASIMIYU MUNIALO (ERIC KIRUI-GUIDE RUNNER)

• Event: 1500m T13

7. FELIX KIPRUTO

• Event:1500m T 46

8. HELLEN WAWIRA KARIUKI

• Event: Power lifting – up to 41kilogrammes

9. ASIYA MOHAMMED SURURU

• Event: Rowing