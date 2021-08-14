Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Athletics

Sprinter Sasha Zhoya leads strong French team to Kenya

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 14 – Sprint sensation Sasha Zhoya leads a strong French team to the World Under 20 Championships starting on Tuesday.

The team consists of 26 athletes and 10 officials, half the number that competed during last month’s European Junior Championships held in Tallinn, Estonia.

Speaking after the team’s arrival on Friday, Zhoya who was crowned European champion in 110m hurdles, expressed his enthusiasm to post good results.

The 19-year-old said he intends to use the global Junior Championships to officially launch his bid to star in the 2024 Olympic Games to be held in his home city, Paris.

“I was happy to finally win my first international medal last month,” said Zhoya.

“I can’t wait for the World U-20 Championships to begin. As you can see, we have a strong team in almost all the events,” said the athlete who won the European final in a championship record of 13.05, just 0.03 shy of his Personal Best he posted earlier this month.

Zhoya is an all-round talent and has produced incredible marks in the pole vault, 200m and decathlon in recent years. He has, however, fallen in love with 110m hurdles.

“Watch out for French team in Nairobi. We have five gold medalists across different disciplines including hurdles and high jump. Since we are hosting the next Olympic Games in three years-time, the importance of this Championships cannot be over emphasised,” he added.

Pole vaulter Emma Brentel who was second during the European Championships is eyeing a French record at the global Championships.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

With a personal best of 4.20m, the 19-year-old feels ready to compete next week.

“I am expecting stiff competition from not only my team mate but also Canada and Israel. But I will take that positively since my target is to hit 4.40m which is a French record,” said Brentel as the team was checked in at Nairobi’s Sarova Panafric hotel late Friday night.

Other teams that arrived are Argentina (8), Algeria (2), Canada (23), Dominican Republic (3), Czech Republic (48), and Botswana (18).

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Athletics

Former London Marathon champion Daniel Wanjiru slapped with four-year ban

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Daniel Wanjiru, the 2017 London Marathon champion has been slapped with a four-year ban by the World Athletics Disciplinary...

October 15, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved