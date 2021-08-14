Odibets to reward punters with Omoka na EPL promo

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenyan betting firm Odibets has launched a one-of-a-kind promo dubbed “Omoka na EPL” that is set to see several punters on their platform walk away with various cash prizes from just placing bets.

Odibets has given punters an opportunity to win big from just placing their bets on the Odibets platform during the EPL 2021/2022 period that starts on the 13th of August 2021 to the 22nd of May 2022.

Customers will be required to place a cash bet on at least one or more EPL football games using a stake of 50/= or more.

They will automatically enter into the draw that will enable them to win various daily and weekly prizes. Winners will receive their various prizes(cash) credited to their OdiBets’ accounts.

There will be 500 winners of Sh500each while there will be five weekly winners who will earn Sh20,000. Also, there will be two grand prize winners who will win Sh1mn each.

Odibets country marketing manager, Aggrey Sayi said the promotion was launched to give back to the firm’s loyal customers who have held on through thick and thin.

“We decided to launch this promo to give back to our loyal customers who have been with us through thick and thin, we appreciate them and want to tell them that we have them at heart,” said Aggrey Sayi.

Early last month, three lucky Kenyans became overnight millionaires after winning the Odibets Euro EuroJackpot. The most interesting bit about their winnings was that they had placed their bets with only 20 shillings.