Kasarani ready for World U20 as technical equipment is installed

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 14 – Preparations for the World Under-20 Championships which gun off at the Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani on Tuesday are in top gear with official timing and measurement provider, Seiko, putting final touches on the technical equipment.

The team comprises almost 20 engineers drawn from Japan and technical experts from World Athletics who have been installing the equipment for measuring athletes’ performances and generating results continually.

“Seiko will be enhancing all its systems and introducing new technologies to ensure the athletes can be certain that their performance is accurately and precisely measured,” Ibrahim Hussein, Local Organising Committee technical director, said.

He added that these technologies will also help minimise controversies, such as false starts or photo finishes.

“Better technology will also assist the officials who make the crucial decisions on false starts and other starting practices,” said Hussein while adding that the Seiko Photo Finish System manages the finish of all track races.

Hussein said: Technically, we are happy because the venue is ready. Nyayo Stadium is in great shape and there are athletes training there. We have already received equipment including a hammer, javelin, and shot put and we are also happy that the World Athletics technical and competitions delegates are here to help us and everything is moving smoothly,” clarified Hussein while assuring that all the small hitches have been solved.

Hussein said the warm-up area is equally in top shape with all the necessary facilities and equipment put in place for teams to use.

He also hinted that the technical team is in the process of coming up with a program to suit all athletes in the training area.

“The training area is small so we have to have a program for those who are throwing and track athletes so that they don’t collide. So from Saturday when we get more teams arriving, it will be important to ensure a strict training program is adhered to, we might move all training of the field events to Kasarani,” he added.