Chepng’etich targets Mulei’s record in the triple jump at Under 20

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 14 – Winnie Chepng’etich is keen to lower Gloria Mulei’s triple jump national record when Kenya hosts the World Athletics Under-20 Championships at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani starting Tuesday.

The Kericho-based athlete has seen her performance improve for the better and feels the record of 13.05m is achievable during the six-day event.

During the 2018 World Under-20 Championships in Tampere, Finland, Mulei broke Caroline Kola’s record of 12.91m when she covered 12.97m to place sixth during the event. “I have faith that what I have been doing in training will bore fruits,” said Chepng’etich.

Born to Rosemary Peter and Richard Bii, the fourth born in a family of five children, feels if she can lower Mulei’s record then she will motivate the national record holder to aim higher too.

“That can be a challenge not just for me but for Mulei too. If I manage 13m plus jump, I think she will also want to attempt 14m,” added Chepng’etich.

During the nationals, Chepng’etich jumped 12.06m which was an improvement from her performance at the regionals.

“Now I can comfortably jump 12.60m but I still feel there is room for improvement. I am aiming for 13.50 during the Championships,” she underscored.

Chepng’etich hails from Kericho town and trains at Kaptere Athletics camp in Kericho county.

The 17-year-old who recently cleared her secondary school education at Kericho Day Secondary School is also good a good 100m and 200m runner.

“My parents were sprinters and that explains my obsession with running and jumping. My father wanted someone to inherit his talent on the track and now he is happy I am here,” she added.

While at school, Chepng’etich was urged by her teachers to diversify and not to just focus on one event.

“My teachers encouraged me to feature both on in the track as well as field events. I agree with them because it is good to be versatile. Other track athletes should try all distances early in life in order to give themselves a chance to medal in major championships because championships are very competitive,” explained Chepng’etich who trains under Andrew Chepkwony.

Meanwhile, Justin Maiyo who will fly the country’s flag in the men’s triple jump is also eyeing a good show next week.

Maiyo just like many athletes in Team Kenya is keen to record good results.

“I have a lot of faith in my abilities and what I have been doing in training. We really don’t have a good record in the triple jump as a country but I hope to change that,” said Maiyo who covered 15.21m during the national trials held at Kasarani Stadium early last month.

The Nairobi show has attracted 1460 athletes from all over the world.