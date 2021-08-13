Connect with us

Mike Madoya celebrates his goal for Tusker FC against Kakamega Homeboyz. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Football

Tusker open three-point gap as KCB falter in Mumias

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – With two matches to go, Tusker have squarely put the Football Kenya Federation Premier League title fate in their own hands after beating Kakamega Homeboyz 2-0 in Ruaraka on Friday evening while second placed KCB faltered after losing 2-1 away to relegation fighting Vihiga United.

With the Friday results, Tusker have moved to 61 points, three ahead of the bankers. A win for Tusker against Nzoia Sugar in midweek and a drop in points by the bankers against AFC Leopards will hand the title to the brewers.

-More to follow

In this article:
