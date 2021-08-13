Tokyo marathon feat not exactly rocket science, Kipchoge says

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 12 – Double Olympic champion Eliud Kipchoge waltzed into town Tuesday with the message that his back-to-back success in the Marathon isn’t rocket science.

At the age of 36, Kipchoge became the third man to successfully defend the men’s marathon title after storming to victory at the summer games in Sapporo, Japan.

‘It’s not magic, nor is it rocket science. It’s the talent, the in-depth and discipline. It’s actually all about good preps and planning which I believe uplifted me to the rare position,” Kipchoge said as he returned to the country from Japan.

Kipchoge also revealed that the ladies win in the marathon category made him even hungrier for success.

“Actually, the Kenyan ladies gave me motivation and enough reason and energy to attack. I’m glad the gold was in the bag in the long run,” Kipchoge who returned home alongside Timothy Cheruiyot said.

The greatest male marathoner of all time nevertheless remained mum on his immediate plans.

But like countless other athletes across the globe, two times Olympic marathon champion was cognizant of transformative effects of running.

The world record holder over the distance believes running can also be the catalyst for gigantic and life-altering changes.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“I want to change the world and attest to the fact that no man is limited. I want to use my success make running a lifestyle in this planet.”

Talking about the race, Kipchoge says he is happy to be the winner in Saporro.

“I’m still around but it will reach a time to finally hang my racing shoes and move on to other things. The year 2020’was a bit of a challenge to the whole world. We didn’t know we would ever run again. But I would like to thank the government for believing in us and the organisers in Japan for their unswerving support. Kudos to Japan for making it happen.”