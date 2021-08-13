Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

English Premiership

Boost for Liverpool as talisman van Dijk signs new contract

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, Aug 13 – Virgil van Dijk gave a timely boost to Liverpool on the eve of their first Premier League match of the season with newly-promoted Norwich City by signing a new long-term contract, the club announced on Friday.

The 30-year-old Dutch international central defender’s new deal is reported to tie him to the club till 2025.

Van Dijk’s absence due to a knee injury suffered in the Merseyside Derby with Everton last October cost Liverpool dear in their defence of the title last season and also saw him miss Euro 2020.

He is the fourth senior Liverpool player to extend his contract in the last couple of weeks after England defender Trent Alexander-Arnold and Brazilian duo Fabinho and Alisson Becker.

“If you’re a real Liverpool fan you’re excited about the news the club delivered in the last few weeks,” said Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp at his Friday press conference.

“Allison’s new contract, same with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho and Virgil Van Dijk. Others will follow, so that’s great.

“It’s not as spectacular (as new signings by their rivals) but it’s great news — if other teams wanted to sign these players they’d have to pay a lot of money and we have them already.”

Van Dijk signed from Southampton in 2018 for a reported £75 million ($104 million) and was pivotal in Liverpool winning the 2019 Champions League and the Premier League the following season.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“Amazing. It is something to be very proud of, that I am very proud of, that my wife and my kids are very proud of,” he told Liverpool.com.

“All the hard work we’ve put in so far continues and I am looking forward to what the future brings together with Liverpool.

“I’m delighted, very happy and proud.”

The Netherlands captain has made 130 appearances for the club, scoring 13 goals, and has also collected winner’s medals in the UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup.

Individually, he was voted the PFA Players’ Player of the Year (2018/19), UEFA Men’s Player of the Year (2018/19) while he was runner-up in the 2019 Ballon d’Or and The Best FIFA Men’s Player in 2019.

“Since day one when I joined the club, I felt so much appreciation from the fans and from my teammates and the staff, that I could be a very important member of this football club,” said van Dijk.

“It has been going well. Unfortunately last season for me personally has been a season to forget, to learn from and take with me, but I have enjoyed my time here and will keep enjoying it in the next couple of years altogether with all of you.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Athletics

Former London Marathon champion Daniel Wanjiru slapped with four-year ban

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Daniel Wanjiru, the 2017 London Marathon champion has been slapped with a four-year ban by the World Athletics Disciplinary...

October 15, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved