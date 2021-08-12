Connect with us

Kenya Breweries Limited Brand Manager, Tusker Kennedy Mutula and Kenya National Paralympics Committee, Agnes Oluoch during the official travel kit handover to the Kenya Paralympics Team. The contingent of 54 athletes and officials begins to depart for Tokyo on Friday to continue preparations for the upcoming Tokyo Paralympics Games that take place from the 24th August- 5th September 2021.

Sports

Kenya Paralympics Team receives travelling kit from KBL ahead of Tokyo Games

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 12 – Ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games, Team Kenya on Thursday received a boost from the Kenya Breweries Limited through their brand Tusker who presented the official travel kit.

The 26th edition of the Paralympics in Tokyo, Japan is scheduled to be held August 24-September 5.

The travelling contingent of 54 athletes and officials is headed out to the Japanese capital where Kenya will be participating in its 22nd competition since their initial participation in 1972 Paralympic Games.

Speaking during the official travel kit handover to the Kenya National Paralympics Committee, Tusker Brand Manager Kennedy Mutula commended the team for their commitment and preparation for the upcoming games in Tokyo this month.

“We applaud the Kenyan Paralympics team for their meticulous preparations through the qualifying stage and finally as they set out to Tokyo to represent us at the Paralympic Games,” Mutula said.

He added, “As Tusker we felt it was necessary for Kenya’s Paralympians to dawn their national attire that speaks to the support they have back home. We hope this kit adds that extra bit of motivation as they travel to conquer the world as this year’s games,” added Mutula.

He also applauded the work put in by the Kenya Paralympics National Committee (KNPC) that mirrored the company’s brand commitment to creating a conducive environment for all Kenyans to express their talent.

“I applaud the work the KNPC has put into providing platforms for all Kenyans to express themselves. Through these games, we will see our Kenyan heroes and heroines don the national stripes and represent us well at the games.”

“As Tusker, we share the same commitment in line with our brand purpose that is to bring Kenyans together to stand tall and I’m confident we will see these athletes stand tall in Tokyo.”

On her part, KNPC President Agnes Oluoch said that the team was excited about their new kits and the prospects of delivering medals at the upcoming games.

“We are excited to travel to Tokyo in our new kits and we can already feel the full support of Kenyans even as we begin to travel for the games from Friday. We have prepared diligently despite several constraints in our current COVID-19 environment. We hope to fly the flag high as Kenya’s ambassadors at the Paralympics and we hope to pick up several medals at the games,” said Oluoch.

KBL, through its flagship beer brand Tusker recently launched Cheer Our Champions promotion to rally support for the Kenyan athletes who participated in the just concluded Tokyo Olympics.

The ongoing promotion allows consumers to purchase any Tusker and SMS 29844 for a chance to not only win prizes but also leave a message of support for our athletes.

