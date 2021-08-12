Connect with us

Kenyan international Ayub Timbe being introduced to Vissel Kobe fans. PHOTO/Vissel Kobe/Twitter

Football

Ayub Timbe leaves Japanese side Vissel Kobe

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 12 – Barely five months after a hyped move to Japanese side Vissel Kobe, Harambee Stars’ flashy winger Ayub Timbe has left the club citing family reasons and lack of playing time.

The club announced on its Website that they had reached a mutual agreement to discontinue the contract with the player and Timbe confirmed on his social media pages that he was indeed leaving the side that boats of footballing giants Andres Iniesta and Thomas Vaermalen.

“Due to Family reasons and lack of playtime, the Club and I have had a mutual agreement to part ways. I wish it would have been different but sometimes life happens. I want to take this time say goodbye and thank you to the club, the entire staff and the fantastic supporters of Vissel Kobe,” Timbe said on a statement posted across his social media pages.

He adds; “Thank you for the support and affection you have given me in such a small period of time. It was a honour and pleasure being apart of the Kobe family. I Wish you all the best and luck in the rest of the season.”

Timbe joined the Japanese side after leaving Chinese club Beijing Renhe. He had returned to Renhe after a short loan stint in the English Championship with Reading FC. But upon return to China, he decided to cut short his contract and stayed out for a while before joining Kobe.

At Kobe, he hasn’t played much this season despite having several games under his belt when he initially joined.

He played a cumulative 15 matches for Kobe, eight in the league, five in the League Cup where he scored two goals and two more in the Emperor Cup.

He has struggled to impress at Kobe, hence the decision to look elsewhere.

As a free agent, he will now look to seal a move elsewhere as he looks to continue his football career.

