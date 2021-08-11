Connect with us

Lionel Messi joined Barcelona as a 13-year-old

Football

Messi ‘dreaming of Champions League win’ with PSG

Published

PARIS, France, Aug 11Lionel Messi said on Wednesday he is “dreaming” of winning a fifth Champions League after signing a two-year contract with Paris Saint-Germain.

“I have said my dream is to win another Champions League and I think I’m in the ideal place to have that chance and to do it,” he said as he was unveiled as a PSG player.

The 34-year-old claimed the last of his European titles with former side Barcelona in 2015, while the Qatari-owned Parisians are yet to clinch the continent’s elite club competition.

Messi was a free agent after leaving boyhood side Barca at the weekend because of their financial predicament. He is expected to earn 35 million euros ($41 million) a year with PSG.

Hundreds of fans gathered outside the Parc des Princes on Wednesday with supporters queueing near the club shop on the Champs Elyseees to buy Messi shirts.

The Argentina attacker is unlikely to feature in Saturday’s home game with Strasbourg having undertaken next to no pre-season after winning the Copa America on July 11.

In this article:
