After ditching football for shot put, Akisa now hopes for World U20 medal

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 11 0 Maureen Akisa ditched a flowering career in football, turning out for FKF Women Premier League side Ulinzi Starlets to try out her hand in shotput, and now the former defender has partly reaped the fruits having made it to the Kenyan team for the World Athletics Under-20 Championships which start next week.

Akisa mixed up football and athletics throughout her High School education, but after completing, she decided to pursue athletics more, despite landing a contract with the army football side.

“Shotput had taken me all over the country competing and I thought I had more passion in it. That prompted me to take up the sport completely and put football aside. It was toigh getting to qualify here but I am really glad I am in the team,”

She adds; “We have been training really hard and so far so good. I feel I am ready,” the 19-year old stated.

She hopes her gamble pays off at the World Under-2o Championships and looks forward to earning a rare medal for Team Kenya in field events.

“We will be competing at home and so we have to put our best foot forward. We have worked well towards the event and now the thing is just for us to step in and do our best. I am hoping for a medal,” said the shot-putter. Dominic Kiprotich working on his shot put techniques during a training session at the Kasarani Stadium

Meanwhile, compatriot Dominic Kiprotich also hopes for the same in the men’s event. Unlike Akisa, Kiprotich has been doing shotput since his Primary School days.

“At first, I tried out javelin but my body did not respond to it. That’s when I made the decision to try out shot put. Through the shot put I went up to regional level. I did not advance very far because I lacked implements and a coach. Right now, my main focus is the release and throw techniques,” said the 17-year-old student from Kiberes Mixed Secondary School.

The duo are hoping to carry Kenya’ flag high during the five day event that will be hosted at the Moi International Sports Center, Kasarani Nairobi, starting August 17.