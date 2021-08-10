Connect with us

Eryk Kolodziejczak from Poland trains at Moi,kasarani

Athletics

Team Poland arrive ahead of World U20, eye medals

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 10 – Meeting Rio Olympics and 2015 World Athletics javelin champion Julius Yego is a moment Polish thrower Eryk Kolodziejczak is looking forward to before the start of World Under 20 Athletics Championships set for August 17-22nd.

The 19-year-old Polish wants to see Yego throw in person as well as train with him during the weekend as promised by the Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games Champion.

“I have watched Yego throw javelin via YouTube, now I am in Kenya I would like to train alongside him. Yego and I share a lot in common I also do not have a javelin coach but I know I can make it to be an Olympic and World champion someday,” said Kolodziejczak during a light training session at the Moi International Sports Center Kasarani, Nairobi on Tuesday morning.

Kolodziejczak, also added that the Under 20 event is very important to him in his career growth and is targeting a podium finish on the fifth day (Aug 21) of the championship.

“Before or after the Championship I would like to go on a Safari drive at the Nairobi National Park. It’s my first time in Africa and I would like to make the most of it,” said Kolodziejczak who has a personal best of 74.44m.

Kolodziejczakwas joined by two of his other teammates European Under 20 champion Dawid Piłat and silver medalist Tomasz Ratajczyk during the morning session to feel the environment.

“I am looking forward to adding another title to my bag. This one will be very special to me because it will be from my first competition in Africa. I look forward to many more competitions in this beautiful continent. I love the field and environment. It’s quite good for competition,” said Piłat.

The Polish Team was the first to arrive for the six-day event on Monday 10.

