Premier League fans must be prepared to prove their coronavirus vaccination status or a recent negative test to attend matches this season

Premier League fans to be subject to Covid spot-checks

LONDON, United Kingdom, Aug 10 The Premier League has announced fans will be subject to random spot-checks of their Covid-19 status in the opening weeks of the new season.

The 2021-22 campaign kicks off on Friday when newly-promoted Brentford host Arsenal with national government restrictions on crowd capacity now eased.

Any limits on attendances are agreed with local authorities and the Premier League clubs hope their protocols will ensure a return to full stadiums across the country.

In a statement, the Premier League said fans going to games should be prepared to show they have been fully vaccinated or have received a negative lateral flow test in the previous 48 hours.

The UK government has so far refused to introduce a mandatory vaccine passport system, but the English top-flight clubs are preparing in case that changes in the coming months.

“Initially, in the first few matchdays of the season, supporters can expect the introduction of random spot-checks for ticket holders at some grounds as we establish the required processes so clubs and fans are prepared for all match attenders to have their Covid-19 status checked upon arrival, should it become mandatory,” the Premier League statement added.

Fans must also comply with a supporter code of conduct, which stresses the importance of wearing masks in indoor areas, avoiding close contact with people they do not know and following one-way signs around stadiums.

Meanwhile, nine Premier League players or members of staff were positive for coronavirus in the latest round of testing.

