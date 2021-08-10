Eight Olympians boost Kenya Lionesses squad for South Africa test matches

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 9 – Eight out of the 12 Kenya women’s sevens players who were in Tokyo for the Olympic Games have been included in the national 15s outfit that heads to South Africa for a two-test series against the Women Boks.

The team will depart for South Africa on Tuesday morning for Stellenbosch under the tutelage of Felix Oloo as head coach assisted by Mitch Ocholla, who guided the team in the former’s absence during the Olympics period.

Sevens Skipper Philadelphia Olando, Sheila Chajira, Janet Okello and Christabel Lindo are some of the players who will be travelling with the 15s team to South Africa.

While part of the team and head coach Oloo have been at the Olympic Games, the rest of the team has been in residential camp tuning up for the two games that will go a long way in helping them prepare for the upcoming World Cupqualifiers.

“The team is fitter, we have more rugby knowledge, a program is compiled for us so we know what to prepare for ahead of training and every session is done with intention, so there is a reason behind everything we do,” captain Joy Kendagpr said. The Kenya Lionesses in a previous match. PHOTO/KRU

In terms of the team’s mental state, she commended the technical team for ensuring everyone is taken care of, “The ladies are getting more and more comfortable with one another, and that’s exactly what we are looking for in order to build a tight bond and a long-lasting culture, one that even future players will come and be part of,” she added.

Additionally, she said the team needs to gauge where they’re at before meeting Columbia in the Rugby World Cup Repechage qualifier.

“Women Boks are currently the best women’s 15s rugby team in Africa and we need to play the best to improve ourselves, there is no better way to prepare for the Columbia game so that we know exactly what we need to do to produce results,” she concluded.

Meanwhile, the Lionesses will miss the services to Emmaculate Awuor and Janet Kerubo who sustained injuries during the Rugby Africa Women’s Cup match against Madagascar last month.

Lionesses Squad to South Africa:

Mercy Migongo(Homeboyz RFC), Priscah Nyerere(Impala Saracens), Staycy Atieno(Mwamba RFC), Ann Gorety(Impala Saracens), Linet Moraa(Homeboyz RFC), Sophia Ayieta(Homeboyz RFC), Philadelphia Orlando(Northern Suburbs), Sheila Chajira(Homeboyz RFC), Diana Kemunto(Impala Saracens), Laurine Akoth(Top Fry Nakuru), Peruce Muyuka(Northern Suburbs), Bernadette Olesia(Northern Suburbs), Cynthia Camilla(Homeboyz RFC), Leah Wambui(Homeboyz RFC), Judith Auma(Impala Saracens), Faith Marindany(Northern Suburbs), Evelyne Kalemera(Mwamba RFC), Everlyne Akinyi(Mwamba RFC), Joy Kendagor(Northern Suburbs), Naomi Amuguni(Mwamba RFC), Winnie Owino(Impala Saracens), Knight Otwoma(Impala Saracens), Grace Adhiambo(Top Fry Nakuru), Janet Okello(Mwamba RFC), Rose Otieno(Northern Suburbs), Dorcas Mokaya(Homeboyz RFC), Mitchelle Akinyi(Impala Saracens), Christabel Lindo), Juliet Nyambura(Northern Suburbs), Ann Njeri(Impala Saracens).