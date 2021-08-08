Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Axel Tuanzebe back at Villa. PHOTO/Aston Villa

English Premiership

Tuanzebe returns to Villa on loan from Man Utd

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, Aug 8Aston Villa have signed defender Axel Tuanzebe from Premier League rivals Manchester United on a season-long loan, the Birmingham club announced Sunday.

“Aston Villa is delighted to announce the loan signing of Axel Tuanzebe from Manchester United,” said a club statement.

Tuanzebe had returned to Villa Park two years after helping the club gain promotion to the Premier League via the Championship play-offs.

The 23-year-old made 30 appearances for Villa in all competitions that season before returning to Old Trafford.

Tuanzebe played 10 times for Manchester United’s first team in the 2019/20 campaign and appeared in a further 18 games in all competitions for the Red Devils last season, collecting seven yellow cards in his first 13 matches.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Athletics

Former London Marathon champion Daniel Wanjiru slapped with four-year ban

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Daniel Wanjiru, the 2017 London Marathon champion has been slapped with a four-year ban by the World Athletics Disciplinary...

October 15, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved