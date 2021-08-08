Tuanzebe returns to Villa on loan from Man Utd

LONDON, United Kingdom, Aug 8 – Aston Villa have signed defender Axel Tuanzebe from Premier League rivals Manchester United on a season-long loan, the Birmingham club announced Sunday.

“Aston Villa is delighted to announce the loan signing of Axel Tuanzebe from Manchester United,” said a club statement.

Tuanzebe had returned to Villa Park two years after helping the club gain promotion to the Premier League via the Championship play-offs.

The 23-year-old made 30 appearances for Villa in all competitions that season before returning to Old Trafford.

Tuanzebe played 10 times for Manchester United’s first team in the 2019/20 campaign and appeared in a further 18 games in all competitions for the Red Devils last season, collecting seven yellow cards in his first 13 matches.