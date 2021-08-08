Team Kenya for World Under-20 receive competition, training kits

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 8 – Team Kenya’s World Under -20 kit has been distributed to athletes ahead of the biennial Championships that gets underway at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on August 17.

Athletics Kenya (AK) Youth Development Committee chairman Barnaba Korir on Sunday presided over the kit distribution in an exercise held at the Sports View Hotel, team Kenya’s pre-Championships bubble camp.

Korir implored the athletes to enjoy the Championships without subjecting themselves to unnecessary pressure associated with such events.

“I want to encourage the athletes, team to approach the Games as part of entertainment, it is not a matter of life and death, the essence is to have fun because this is part of your development process,” Told shared with the juniors.

Referring to the just concluded Tokyo Olympic Games where Team Kenya athletes were subjected to unnecessary pressure especially from overly expectant fans, Korir advised juniors to be cautious. Athletics kenya Youth development chairman Barnaba Korir having a chat with Sylvia Chelangat,Zena Jemutai and Purity Chepkirui

“Sports is a vehicle for teaching, the winning and losing. Outcomes are completely secondary to the teaching of valuable life lessons. We are hosting the Championships where they can help you know how to handle adversity and failure, mastering fear and obstacles while learning to believe in yourself,” Korir who doubles up as Local Organising Organising Committee LOC member for the World Under 20 Championships told the athletes.

Korir was accompanied by Dr. David Karuri, the Deputy Director, Medical for the junior Championships who challenged the athletes not to lower their guard as they enter the penultimate week before the Championships.

He said the priority remains making sure the athletes are Covid-19 free at all times.

“Our primary role is to ensure there are strict covid safety rules in place before, during and after the championship. It will be our role to limit what competitors, officials and other essential persons can do and where they can go, and athletes and others are being tested daily or after every 48 hours,” said Karuri.

Karuri said all 45 Team Kenya athletes will be subjected to a final covid-19 test before heading to Ole Sereni Hotel, official team Kenya hotel for the competition. Levi Kibet,Joshua Ndombi and Elkanah Kiprotich

“On August 12th we will undertake the crucial tests. Only covid negative athletes will proceed to camp,” he concluded.

Team Kenya General Team Manager Elizabeth Keitany applauding AK for ensuring the athletes who have been in camp for three weeks are well taken care of.

“The athletes are excited because most of them will be representing Kenya for the first time. I can confirm that all athletes and officials have received all the items they need ahead of the games scheduled to start on August 17,” said Keitany.

Meanwhile Emmanuel Lemama, who placed second during the kenyan trials last month has been replaced by Kamar Etiang in the men’s 1,500m race.

“Lemama requested to be replaced after sustaining an injury. We assessed the situation and therefore saw it fit to replace him with Etiang who was unlucky not to represent Kenya at the Tokyo Games,” said Korir.