Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Karan Patel savours victory

Kenya

Sublime Patel racks up maiden career KNRC win in KCB Voi Rally

Published

VOI, Kenya, Aug 8 – Karan Patel finally secured his maiden Kenya National Rally Championship career win as curtains came down on the exciting Voi leg of the National Circuit..

The former 85cc East African Motocross Champion had his campaign effectively sewn up after winning four of the eight competitive stages, which featured in the gruelling 445.97km Sikh Union organised round.

Patel, who made his KNRC debut in 2014, survived early red alarm scares in the first stage but rallied from fourth fastest at Teita1 to victory in his Ford Fiesta R5 contraption.

Baldev Chager on his very first outing in Onkar Rai’s WRC3 Safari winning machine also won four stages to settle for second place.

Carl Tundo in his Evolution 10 and navigated by Tim Jessop came home third followed by Group N leader Jasmeet Chana and Skoda R5 driver Aakif in 5th place.

Chager also savoured bonus championship points for winning the Power Stage which incidentally  was the repeat run of Izera Ranch stage.

Apart from losing side view mirror and front left/ right wings, Karan avoided trouble on the narrow roads in Taita Taveta County.

This went down as Karan’s third racing victory after winning the 2017 Arusha Rally and last year’s Arusha Guru Nanak Rally.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
  • Karan Patel in action

Karan was all smiles and here is what he had to say after victory: “We are really happy for our first. KNRC win, no secret really, its a bit of good seat time in the car and some good commitment to the stages and the the pace-notes.”

“All in all a good drive, we have had no major troubles  with  the  car touchwood, so that also helped to build confidence and yes we are over the moon.” Karan narrated of his fairy-tale drive, adding: ‘The terrain was very narrow as you can see see,  the  car is missing it’s side view mirrors as well as left and right front wings so I think it’s part of committing to the  stage and I’m not too disappointed with that.”

“We had a red alarm with respect to our engine coolant pressure. Red is something you don’t take for granted and in order to save the engine I just stopped to actually ensure we have good water pressures. We managed the situation which was initially a worry for me. Hopeful some more wins to come in this car, we have ARC events to do and hoping to be champions of Africa this season.”

  • Part of the action from the Voi Rally

Baldev Chager was happy with second place and here’s what he had to say on his return to Voi Wildlife holding area.

“Very amazing rally, amazing car to be honest and I don’t event think I’m driving it to 50 or 60 percent of its potential.The stages in particular were not really the best to start learning the car with especially the Maungu one

so we have had our fair share of troubles to contend with today. We went off and overshot a corner then got stuck and lost 40 seconds.” Chager said.

The 2021 KCB KNRC revved off in  Nakuru in February, then headed to Naivasha for the ARC Equator Rally and WRC Safari Rally and indeed this weekend’s event in Voi which counted towards the fourth round.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Athletics

Former London Marathon champion Daniel Wanjiru slapped with four-year ban

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Daniel Wanjiru, the 2017 London Marathon champion has been slapped with a four-year ban by the World Athletics Disciplinary...

October 15, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved