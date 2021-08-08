Kenya 1500m duo hope to bad double at Nairobi’s World U20

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 8 – The women’s 1,500m duo Purity Chepkirui and Winny Jemutai Boinett believe they have what it takes for a place in the podium during the World Athletics Under 20 championship slotted for August 17-22.

The 18-year-old Chepkirui from Nakuru County is happy to book a ticket to represent Kenya again after last year’s Africa Cross Country Championships set to be held in Togo were cancelled.

“My training is going well, finally I will have a chance to represent my country. I was worried about the Covid-19 pandemic but this is a good opportunity to grow my talent.

“Athletics is an event I decided to try out in 2018 and see if I will win like the way I see the seniors win on television. When Kenyans win, it gives me the motivation to continue with my training. The National Anthem being sung in your honor is a very big opportunity,” said Chepkirui, as she focuses on sharpening her speed work and how to execute the race. A part of the Moi Sports Centre Kasarani

Her teammate Winny Jemutai Boinnet fell in love with the sport after watching her role model Rio Olympics and former world champion Faith Chepng’etich Kipyegon.

“I liked how Faith ran during the 2016 Rio Olympics. She executed the race tactically and made it look achievable for me. From there every time I watched her, the more I wanted to be like her. I hope I will be able to match her in the forthcoming championship.

“1,500m right now has a lot of competition and Tokyo Olympics 5,000m champion Sifan Hassan is now in the picture, I believe that with training discipline and confidence in myself things will work out,” noted Boinnet.

She attribute’s her talent to her father, a former 3,000m steeplechase athlete who encourages and motivates her to be the best. The 18 year old from Burnt Forest in Uasin Gishu County wants to advance in the 5,000m and be like her role model two-time Olympics silver and World champion Hellen Obiri.