Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Tusker FC players celebrate Jackson Macharia’s late winner against Sofapaka. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Football

Macharia scores late as Tusker get title fight back on track

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 7 – Not in the prettiest of fashions, but Tusker FC got their Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League title fight back on track, banishing a two-match losing streak to beat Sofapaka 2-1 at the Ruaraka Complex on Saturday to move back to the top of the standnings.

Jackson Macharia came off the bench to score the winner with eight minutes left on the clock, after Rodgers Aloro brilliantly taken volley had drawn the brewers level before the break.

Lawrence Juma’s 13th goal of the season from the penalty spot had given Batoto ba Mungu the lead, but the brewers fought back to clutch on three points and move back to the top, pending KCBs match against outgoing champions Gor Mahia on Sunday.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Athletics

Former London Marathon champion Daniel Wanjiru slapped with four-year ban

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Daniel Wanjiru, the 2017 London Marathon champion has been slapped with a four-year ban by the World Athletics Disciplinary...

October 15, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved