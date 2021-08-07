Macharia scores late as Tusker get title fight back on track

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 7 – Not in the prettiest of fashions, but Tusker FC got their Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League title fight back on track, banishing a two-match losing streak to beat Sofapaka 2-1 at the Ruaraka Complex on Saturday to move back to the top of the standnings.

Jackson Macharia came off the bench to score the winner with eight minutes left on the clock, after Rodgers Aloro brilliantly taken volley had drawn the brewers level before the break.

Lawrence Juma’s 13th goal of the season from the penalty spot had given Batoto ba Mungu the lead, but the brewers fought back to clutch on three points and move back to the top, pending KCBs match against outgoing champions Gor Mahia on Sunday.