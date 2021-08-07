Jepchirchir delivers Kenya’s third Gold in Tokyo with Marathon victory

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 7 – Peres Jepchirchir delivered Kenya’s third Gold Medal at the Olympic Games in Tokyo on Saturday as she led world record holder Brigid Kosgei to a Kenyan 1-2 finish in the women’s marathon.

In punishing heat in the Japanese city of Sapporo, Jepchirchir, two-time World Half Marathon Champion and world record holder cut the tape in 2:27:20 with Kosgei coming in second in 2:27:36.

USA’s Molly Seidel came in third for bronze in a time of 2:27:46 while Kenya’s third athlete, World Champion Ruth Chepngetich dropped out of the race after 32km. The top three. PHOTO/World Athletics

Jepchirchir, who won the World Half Marathon title last year in Gdynia Poland looked comfortable all race and was even strong enough to be the one handing drinks to her teammates at every water point.

The Kenyan trio of Jepchirchir, Chepngetich and world record holder Kosgei stuck to the front from the gun. World Champion Chepngetich led the group through the first 5km in 18:02 while Peres was ahead after 10km going through in a slightly slower split of 18:04.

At tha halfway mark, the two-time World Half Marathon champion was in the lead, taking the leading pack through in 1:15:04.

The scorching morning sun in Sapporo was unforgiving as the athletes had to constantly hydrate as well as smear their entire bodies with packs of ice throughout the race.

The Kenyan duo of Peres and Brigid were stuffing the packs inside their singlets for a few kilometres, just to ensure that their bodies remained cool and hydrated.

The three Kenyans were working as a team, most of the time Peres being in the lead and urging them on to stick close to her and maintain the same pace. After 25km, the leading group had whittled down to 11.

The Kenyans were sitting at the top of the pack with Israel’s Lona Chemutai Salpeter also part of the leading group as well as Bahrain’s Eunice Chumba.

But, hopes of a Kenyan podium sweep were dashed when the reigning world champion Chepngetich dropped off after 29km. Ultimately after 32.5km, she walked, before standing by one of the race marshalls, signifying the end of her race.

It was now up to the duo of Brigid and Peres to defend the Kenyan colors.

At the 33km mark, the wheat was being separated from the chaff and the leading pack was now just five; Peres, Brigid, Salpeter, USA’s Molly and Chumba.

They would go through the 35km mark in 2:02:58, both Kenyans running shoulder to shoulder.

After 37km, it was finally evident that the gold was heading to Kenya. Peres injected the pace and Brigid followed through. Molly and Salpeter started dropping off an ultimately, the Kenyan-Israeli dropped off the race.

AT the 40km mark, Peres was now throwing down the gauntlet. She crossed into the final 2km in a time of 2:19:59 and now, Gold was assured for her. Kosgei seemed to be struggling to keep up and looked in danger of falling to the bronze position.

But at that point of the race, it was now every woman for herself.

Peres powered home for the win while Kosgei worked her sweat off to maintain second position, with the American coming third in 2:27:46, just 10 seconds after the world record holder.