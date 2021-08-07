Javelin youngsters Musai, Lentunyei out to shine in World Under-20 Championships

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 6 – Africa Under-18 javelin silver medalist Martha Nthanze Musai (women) and East Africa School Games champion Wilson Lentunyei (men) are ready to make a mark in their specialty during the World Athletics Under 20 Championships scheduled for August 17-22 at Moi Stadium, Kasarani.

Musai claimed the first runners up position with a throw of 48.96m during the 2019 African U-18 and U20 Championships in Athletics, behind South Africa’s Heike de Nyssechen (51.57) with Egyptian Shakenaz Zinwefky placing third with a throw of 42.98m.

In an interview, Musai said he is confident of a slot in the available on podium.

“I started competing in the javelin while I was in Class 8 and proceeded to the national level. “Advancing to that level motivated me and this is the time I started taking my training seriously.

“When I joined Ngoleni Girls High school, I continued with my training and made major improvements.

“This is the reason why I won a gold medal during Africa Under 18 Championship in Algeria. I believe I have what it takes to compete for a podium place in the World Under 20 show,” she noted.

“I see a bright future in javelin for myself though the competition will be tough. I intend to use this event as a bridge to the 2024 Olympics in Paris and World Championships just like our local hero Julius Yego,” said Musai. Wilson Luntenyei in training. Photo/COURTESY

Her counterpart Lentunyei from Laikipia County who trains at Ngong is hopeful that he will take over from the Rio 2016 silver medalist and World 2015 champion Yego in the discipline.

The former student at Kambaa Boys High School in Nyandarua County started Javelin in 2015 under coach Paul Kiplimo after watching his role model claim the top podium place in Beijing China.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“I was drawn to Javelin when Yego won a world title during the Beijing World Athletics Championships. When I made it to Team Kenya, I was so excited to get an opportunity to represent my county at an international level. I am confident I can beat the world and take the top podium place during the Javelin finals.”

Lentunyei, who has represented Kenya thrice in the East Africa School Games, is currently working on his runway take-off and angle of throwing his javelin among other techniques.