Norway's Jakob Ingebrigtsen (R) crosses the finish line to win ahead of second-placed Kenya's Timothy Cheruiyot (C) and third-placed Britain's Josh Kerr (L) in the men's 1500m final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on August 7, 2021. (Photo by Jewel SAMAD / AFP) (Photo by JEWEL SAMAD/AFP via Getty Images)

Athletics

Cheruiyot bags Silver as Ingebrigtsen break’s Kipsang’s one-day old record

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 7 – World Champion Timothy Cheruiyot settled for silver after finishing second in the men’s 1500m at the Olympic Games on Saturday, clinching Kenya’s ninth medal in Tokyo.

Cheruiyot lost a last 100m sprint with Norwegian Jakob Ingebrigtsen who came home for gold in a time of 3:28.32. This was a new Olympic Record, breaking the previous record set by Kenya’s Abel Kipsang in the semi-finals on Thursday.

Kipsang had run 3:31.65 to win his semi-final, but in the ultimate race didn’t seem to have much inside the tanke as he finished fourth behind Great Britain’s Kerr Josh who timed a personal best of 3:29.05.

Cheruiyot clocked 3:29.01 which was also within the old Olympic record.

