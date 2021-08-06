Tusker’s Matano named June coach of the month

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 6 – Tusker FC head coach Robert Matano has been named as the Kenyan Premier League June coach of the month, having guided the brewers to earn a ticket to continental football next season.

The tactician beat KCB’s Zedekiah Otieno in a closely contested duel to narrowly edge him out and earn the trophy.

Matano led Tusker to three wins and a loss in the month of June, with the most significant being the 4-1 victory over Ulinzi Stars that earned them a ticket to continental football.

-More to follow