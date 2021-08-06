Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Tusker's Robert Matano receives his award. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Football

Tusker’s Matano named June coach of the month

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 6 – Tusker FC head coach Robert Matano has been named as the Kenyan Premier League June coach of the month, having guided the brewers to earn a ticket to continental football next season.

The tactician beat KCB’s Zedekiah Otieno in a closely contested duel to narrowly edge him out and earn the trophy.

Matano led Tusker to three wins and a loss in the month of June, with the most significant being the 4-1 victory over Ulinzi Stars that earned them a ticket to continental football.

-More to follow

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Athletics

Former London Marathon champion Daniel Wanjiru slapped with four-year ban

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Daniel Wanjiru, the 2017 London Marathon champion has been slapped with a four-year ban by the World Athletics Disciplinary...

October 15, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved