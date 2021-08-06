Connect with us

Kariobangi Sharks defender Joshua Onyango heads the ball away from Tusker FC's Henry Meja during their BetKing Premier League match at the Utalii Complex on June 20, 2021. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

Football

OFFICIAL: BetKing, Football Kenya Federation marriage ends

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 6 – Football Kenya Federation and betting firm BetKing have officially announced the end of their partnership to sponsor the top tier Premier League and Division One League, barely a year after the marriage was announced.

The news of the break up in the marriage, worth Sh1.2bn for the league and Sh500mn for the Division One had been in the horizons for a while now, but now the two entities have officially confirmed the end to their partnership.

“Unreservedly, FKF confirms that the support received from BetKing has played a crucial part in

fostering the growth of the local football game. FKF confirms that the support of BetKing Kenya has been immense in in football programs by considerable measure. Despite the mutual agreement to now terminate this partnership, FKF appreciates BetKing’s support and partnership over the past season,” a statement read.

The statement was signed by BetKing’s COuntry Director Ivana Ristic and FKF President Nick Mwendwa.

