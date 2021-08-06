Kipyegon unleashes beast mode to down Hassan, clinches Kenya’s second gold in Tokyo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 6 – Faith Kipyegon unleashed her beast mode, showing superb tactics to floor Netherland’s Sifan Hassan to clinch gold in the 1500m race in a new Olympic Record time in Tokyo on Friday.
